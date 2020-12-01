DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema PJSFC raises record funds on the bond market

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema PJSFC raises record funds on the bond market 01-Dec-2020 / 19:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema PJSFC raises record funds on the bond market Moscow, 01 December 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, "Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a Russian public diversified holding company, announces the successful completion of the book-building process for RUB 5 billion series 001?-16 bonds and RUB 14 billion series 001?-17 bonds. As a result of the book-building, the coupon rate was set at 6.10% per annum for series 001?-16 bonds and at 6.75% per annum for series 001?-17 bonds. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity of each series is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period for series 001?-16 bonds is 91 days with a put option in 2.25 years, and the coupon period for series 001?-17 bonds is 182 days with a put option in 4.5 years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema's Vice President for Finance, commented: "We note a significant investor interest in both issues of rouble-denominated bonds of a total of RUB 19 billion. Proceeds from the placement will be used for refinancing of the debt portfolio. In 2020, Sistema continued to implement its strategy aimed at optimising the debt portfolio and reducing the cost of debt. As a result of our active presence on the debt market and favorable market conditions, we have attracted more than RUB 60 billion in total taking into account the new bond issues and secondary placements". AK Bars Bank, Otkritie Bank, IFC Solid, the Russian Agricultural Bank, Sberbank CIB, Univer Capital, BCS Global Markets, MTS Bank, VTB Capital, PromSvyazBank, Alfa Bank, Veles Capital, and RosBank acted as lead arrangers of the issue. Otkritie Bank was the placement agent. Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9 billion; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trillion as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** IR Service Press Service Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 88847 EQS News ID: 1152026 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1152026&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

