NOTICE, 10 JUNE 2020 SHARES FINNAIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Finnair Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 11 June 2020. Trading code: FIA1S ISIN code: FI0009003230 Orderbook id: 24266 Ratio: 1:10 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 10 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,40 / share Subscription period: 17 June 2020 - 1 July 2020 Ex-date: 11 June 2020 Record date: 12 June 2020 The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed on 10 June 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260