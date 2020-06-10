Today AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of video conferencing solutions, announced a collaboration focused on creating video conferencing technologies that work seamlessly with Microsoft software. AVer Video Collaboration Solutions for Microsoft will be a complete line of AVer USB video conferencing products developed and certified with Microsoft Teams in mind. These AVer products will feature HD cameras, professional-grade speakers, far-field microphones, and will easily connect to any Windows 10 PC via a single USB cable.

Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices at Microsoft Corp. said, "AVer is a new addition to the Microsoft Teams ecosystem of Certified device partners, helping our customers have the best possible audio and video experience in Teams meetings. Our collaboration with AVer expands the Teams meeting devices offerings for our medium and large meeting room solutions with a partner experienced in high quality cameras and other video hardware."

Through this collaboration, AVer offers an elevated meeting room experience to Microsoft Teams users by providing professional, intuitive, and reliable meeting spaces that will work seamlessly with Microsoft software. AVer's enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions boost professionalism with innovations such as SmartFrame, True WDR, IP based management, and streaming.

"This collaboration provides a fast, simple, cost-efficient way to meet virtually, eliminating complicated hardware installation for improved collaboration and productivity, solidifying AVer's position at the forefront of the video conferencing peripheral device market. AVer solutions are easy to deploy, affordable, and easy to manage across an entire organization," said Charles Montoya, VP of Sales Marketing for AVer.

AVer, in collaboration with Microsoft, is breaking down audiovisual barriers by delivering vibrant HD video and brilliant audio to Microsoft Teams workspaces. The first AVer products to be certified for Microsoft Teams, the CAM540, and CAM520 PRO conference cameras, were tested extensively using Microsoft's Teams criteria to validate audio and video quality and determine their compatibility with Microsoft's Teams features.

AVer's plug-and-play USB cameras offer an award-winning design, superior HD video, amazing audio, smooth PTZ movement, and a simplified user experience. AVer's innovative technology brings Microsoft users high-quality, affordable, and seamless video collaboration solutions to any meeting space.

Learn more about the AVer Solutions for Microsoft at www.averusa.com/business/Microsoft

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customers' expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005263/en/

Contacts:

Alison Scarrott

Senior PR Account Manager

alison@brookscomm.com