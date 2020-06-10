Debiopharm's Novel Microbiome Remodeling Program Licensed to Takeda for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Takeda will pursue the development of a novel preclinical narrow spectrum microbiome remodeling program, to treat diseases related to dysbiosis of the human gut microbiome

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today an exclusive license agreement and research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) to develop novel microbiome therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The preclinical program is focused on novel, narrow spectrum, microbiome remodeling agents targeting a combination of intestinal pathobiont bacterial species while sparing healthy commensal bacteria.

Under the agreement, Takeda will screen and optimize compounds derived from Debiopharm's discovery Debio 1454M program to identify candidates for further development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other GI disorders. Drug candidates will be evaluated for their effectiveness against specific disease-causing microorganisms while preserving the natural balance of the microbiota.

"We are thrilled about this new collaboration with Takeda for our microbiome remodeling program, as we will gain more insights into how this novel class of compounds can potentially be used to help patients with chronic inflammatory gut diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease. This program could represent a real breakthrough for patients, while minimizing the potential for treatment resistance via its specifically targeted mode of action," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO at Debiopharm.

"Over the past five years, Takeda has built a leading network of R&D partnerships to leverage the cutting-edge understanding of the gut microbiome in promoting mucosal homeostasis and the role of pathobionts as potential disease drivers," said Gareth Hicks, Ph.D., Head of the GI Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. "We are excited to invest further in microbiome research as we work with Debiopharm to explore the potential for this highly innovative program to provide improved treatment opportunities for patients with chronic GI inflammatory disorders."

Since 2016, Debiopharm has significantly expanded its antibiotic and microbiology pipeline with the launch of several discovery programs and the initiation of a new phase II study in bone and joint infections with afabicin (Debio 1450).

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

Visit us www.debiopharm.com/

Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews