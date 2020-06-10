Oral Syringes Market Size Worth $868.6 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral syringes market size is expected to reach USD 868.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability to deliver an accurate amount of medication, increase in the pediatric and geriatric surgeries, and the easy usability of the oral syringes are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, recent development in the design and increase in the demand are expected to contribute to market growth.

Medication errors in the pediatric population are also expected to drive the market. According to the article published in the U.S. Pharmacist in 2019, approximately 200,000 medication errors are reported to the U.S. poison control centers every year and about 30.0% of cases are related to children. Unlike most drugs for adults, children's medications are often liquid and administration of liquid medication by cups and spoons leads to serious errors. To reduce the incidence of medication errors in children, most of the healthcare agencies are promoting the use of the dispensers worldwide. For instance, the Institute for Safe Use of Medications (ISMP) publishes periodical newsletters and educational programs to increase the awareness regarding the dispenser in Spain.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the clear oral syringes segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the low price in the industry

Reusable oral syringes held the largest market share of 51.0% in 2019 owing to their affordability and ability to pre-sterilize

The hospital segment held the largest market share due to the increase in the number of hospitalization throughout the world

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to a large number of pediatric population and increase in the awareness in the region.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Oral Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Clear, Colorful), By Usage (Disposable, Reusable), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-syringes-market

In addition, rise in the birth rate across the world, minimum regulation for the consumable devices, and easy usability of the dispenser are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, benefits such as high reliability and dose accuracy over cups or droppers are increasing demand for the dispensers in the industry. According to survey conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, most of the children's hospitals and residency hospitals use oral syringes in U.S.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 owing to advanced healthcare system and growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. In addition, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral syringes market based on product type, usage, end use, and region:

Oral Syringes Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Colorful



Clear

Oral Syringes Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Disposable



Reusable

Oral Syringes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Homecare Settings

Oral Syringes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland





Russia





Sweden



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





Indonesia





Singapore





Philippines





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Egypt

List of Key Players in Oral Syringes Market:

Becton



Dickinson and Company



Braun Melsungen AG



Medtronic



Amcor Limited



Smiths Medical



NIPRO Corporation



Gerresheimer AG



Terumo Corporation

