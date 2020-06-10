EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JUNE 2020 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE TALENOM OYJ'S SHARE HAS ENDED The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Talenom Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of Talenom Oyj has ended on 9 June, 2020. Company name: Talenom Oyj Trading code: TNOM Issuer code: TNOM ISIN code: FI4000153580 Orderbook id: 109537 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision ended: 9 June, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services