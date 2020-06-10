Conditions of availability or consultation of the preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

ENGIE EPS S.A. ("ENGIE EPS" or the "Company") (Paris:EPS), a technology pioneer and an industrial player in the field of energy storage systems and e-mobility, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), informs its shareholders that, in accordance with the Article 4 of the Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, its mixed general meeting (the "AGM") will be held, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Wednesday 1 July 2020, at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, at 10:30 a.m.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) serving as notice of meeting (avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" on 27 May 2020 bulletin n°64. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, under the section Investors Annual General Meeting 2020

The preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders and will be retrievable on 10 June 2020 on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com in the same section, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions.

The AGM will be recorded in its entirety and this recording will be available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors Annual General Meeting 2020. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session will take place after the AGM, starting at 11:30 am the dial-in, webcast link and the presentation will be available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com under Investors Annual General Meeting 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on Thursday 30 April 2020 under registration number n°D.20-0439. It is available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, in the section Investors Regulated Information Corporate Documents

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of ENGIE EPS group, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the annual financial report.

ABOUT ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

ABOUT ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005286/en/

Contacts:

ENGIE EPS

Press and Media: eps@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations: ir@engie-eps.com

follow us on LinkedIn