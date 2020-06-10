Nanga Systems, Eportis, and ITKOMM join the Smartsheet Aligned Program

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced further expansion into the EMEA market by partnering with three leading German-based solution providers, Nanga Systems, Eportis and ITKOMM. These companies will be joining other EMEA partners as part of Smartsheet Aligned, a best-in-class program for the company's growing community of partners and solution providers designed to enable the creation of new, high-value offerings.

Building on Smartsheet's presence in London and Edinburgh, these partnerships strengthen the regional coverage of the company's quickly growing global channel along with extending the reach of its leading collaborative work management platform. Each company also brings unique, vertical-focused expertise to the partnership to assist in driving organizational collaboration across various use cases and industries:

Nanga Systems advises and supports customers across all industries on their way to a successful implementation of digital transformation and collaboration processes.

A specialist in resource management, Eportis offers best practices for project and portfolio solutionsacross all industries.

ITKOMM offers companies in the IT, retail, manufacturing and construction industries with modern project management solutions.

"Each of these partners bring tremendous value to both existing and future customers in the DACH region," said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. "Working alongside our local Smartsheet teams, they will implement purpose-built solutions, provide consulting services, and offer a range of training programs and ongoing support to ensure Smartsheet customers leverage our platform to its fullest."

Quotes from partners:

"We believe collaboration on project resources is a critical component to business success," said Tobias Lauer, Consultant Lead at Nanga Systems. "Together, Smartsheet and their resource management solution, 10,000ft, provide a flexible platform to quickly and inexpensively implement solutions for our customers."

"From our daily practice, we know that companies are subject to dynamic changes and solutions for these challenges place extremely high demands on tools," said Martin Schmidt, General Manager at Eportis. "Our customers need a platform that is suitable for many applications and usable for business practices, and Smartsheet is the answer."

"Project work is not based on artificial intelligence, project work is an emotional commitment," said Oliver Bajunovic, managing partner at ITKOMM. "With Smartsheet, we feel projects. Our customers can achieve limitless and pragmatic state-of-the-art collaboration in a time where working methods are continuously changing, so we greatly value the partnership."

The Smartsheet Aligned program is built on a foundation of education and training, allowing these partners to quickly ramp up their technical, sales, and services across their staff with free certifications and a dedicated channel support team. Smartsheet is actively recruiting solution providers who are interested in building a services-focused practice leveraging the company's collaborative work management platform.

Learn how you can join at www.smartsheet.com/channel-partners.

