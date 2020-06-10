Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Every crime is a puzzle in Small Town Murders - now available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play!

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release

Every crime is a puzzle in Small Town Murders - now available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play!



Solve the puzzle, solve the case in this new murder mystery puzzle game from the makers of Angry Birds.





10th June 2020 - Espoo, Finland - Today, Rovio Entertainment introduces a new narrative driven puzzle game to its portfolio, Small Town Murders, which blends murder mystery storytelling with laid back puzzle solving. Previously in soft launch, the game releases globally* today for iOS and Android users (free to download).



Small Town Murders is a new IP set in the idyllic hamlet of Thornton Grove. While this quaint locale far from the hustle and bustle of big city life may seem peaceful, players soon discover that all is not as it seems - a reclusive widow is found unresponsive in her home, a string of strange activities embroils a new local cafe in mystery. Players assume the role of aspiring writer, Nora Mistry, to uncover the truth with the help of quirky characters along the way, such as the eager but hapless deputy Shanahan and the local busybody, Mrs. Musgrove. In the theme of "solve the puzzle, solve the case", players complete puzzle-matching levels to collect evidence at crime scenes, follow leads, and narrow down suspects. At the end of each meticulously scripted case, the killer is revealed!



Today's global release is the latest title from Rovio's Puzzle studio, with each of the company's game studios focusing their craft and expertise on specific mobile game genres. Other games from the Puzzle studio include Sugar Blast (released September 2019) and Angry Birds Dream Blast (released January 2019).



"Small Town Murders offers a fantasy world featuring a cast of unique and quirky characters and a light sense of humor," says Alex Pelletier-Normand, Rovio Head of Games. "Such themes are consistent with our games portfolio over the years - for example, it's what players have come to know and expect from any Angry Birds game. But what the team has also done with Small Town Murders is to create a new IP with an engaging narrative, one which nicely complements the casual puzzle core gameplay and takes you along for the ride. The result feels fresh, fun, and not taking itself too seriously."





For anyone looking to put their detective skills to the test, Small Town Murders is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.



