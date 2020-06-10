At the request of Genova Property Group AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 12, 2020, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on June 11, 2020. Short name: GPG PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007526132 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116646 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.