A study has again highlighted Spain as the most attractive European market for solar projects with subsidy-free power supply contracts. The report's authors claim renewable energy costs have already reached market parity in several European countries.From pv magazine Germany. Interest in subsidy-free power purchase agreements (PPAs) for photovoltaic and wind power plants in Europe really took off last year - a development confirmed by an updated version of the Status Quo: Market Parity of PV and Onshore Wind in Europe report published by German consultancy Enervis Energy Advisors. Analysts who ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...