Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 269.6833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 711554 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 68891 EQS News ID: 1067095 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)