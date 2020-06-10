Fuel Dispenser Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 2 Bn by 2030; Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization to Drive Market Growth: TMR

Technological advancements to bring forth innovation in products, propelling growth in the market; digital transformation to contribute positively

Players operating in the global fuel dispenser market to focus on developing fuel dispensers that can be remotely operated

Asia Pacific to be a lucrative regional market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% would be recorded in the global fuel dispenser market over the period 2020 to 2030. A number of factors will help it reach the higher market worth of USD 2 billion (approximately) that the growth rate is set to translate into. These include diversification of energy resources and increasing demand for a variety of fuels across numerous industries.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Innovation in products has taken the market on an upward growth curve. Technology, therefore, plays a crucial role in the market. It is significant to note here that while due to COVID-19, growth is sluggish currently - it will improve around the last quarter of 2020."

Key Findings of Global Fuel Dispenser Market Study:

In terms of fuel type, petrol/gasoline and diesel are significant contributors of growth, being used massively as primary fuels across the world

Increase in disposable income is leading to higher automotive sales, driving demand for fuel and its dispensers

Asia Pacific will be an attractive region in the global fuel dispenser market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Fuel Dispenser Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, in the global fuel dispenser market, numerous trends and drivers at interplay act as growth propellers. A glimpse into the factors that are driving growth in the market is provided below:

Urbanization, particularly in developing nations, is leading to higher demand for fuel, driving growth in fuel dispenser market

Industrialization is leading to better incomes, more vehicles and a growing need for fuel - leading to growth in market

Improving channels of distribution are aiding players to tap into new markets and consumer bases

Growth in automotive industry is propelling the global fuel dispenser market in a major way

Shale gas boom is a major contributor of growth in the market; it has led to higher oil and natural gas production in the United States of America

Oil and gas industry has witnessed new reservoir hotspots and is tapping into these for extraction

Regional Analysis of Global Fuel Dispenser Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to be an attractive regional market over the assessment period

(APAC) region to be an attractive regional market over the assessment period Increase in automotive sales, disposable incomes is leading to more demand for fuel in the region, pushing the market on a higher trajectory

Competitive Landscape of Global Fuel Dispenser Market:

Product differentiation is key to growth in the global fuel dispenser market and therefore it is common to see players focusing upon technological advancement and new product launches. In the fragmented landscape of global fuel dispenser market, competition is quite notable.

Prominent players, in the global fuel dispenser market, profiled by Transparency Market Research are Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Bennett Pump Company Gilbarco Inc., Korea EnE Co. Ltd., Neotec, Piusi S.p.A., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Tatsuno Corporation, Tokheim Group S.A.S, Tominaga Mfg. Co., Wayne Fueling Systems LLC, and Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine Co. Ltd., among others.

Global Fuel Dispenser Market: Segmentation

Fuel Dispenser Market, by Type

Suction System

Submersible System

Others

Fuel Dispenser Market, by Flow Meter

Mechanical

Electronic

Fuel Dispenser Market, by Fuel Type

Petrol/Gasoline

Diesel

CNG

Compressed Hydrogen

Others

Fuel Dispenser Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

