China Southern Asset Management published its 2019 CSR report

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Recently China Southern Asset Management has published its 2019 CSR report, introducing its green finance and ESG investing situation.

Company Overview

On March 6th, 1998, China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Southern Asset Management") was officially established as one of the first domestic asset management companies approved and regulated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), which symbolizes the start of our nation's "New Golden Era for Funds".

Southern Asset Management has stood the tests of time throughout periodic shifts between bull and bear market in Chinese capital market. By showing stable and sustainable performances and providing improved and professional services, Southern Asset Management managed to continuously build the trust and recognition of a wide range of investors, including mutual fund investors, the National Council for Social Security Fund, corporate annuity clients and high-net-worth clients.

Southern Asset Management has grown into one of the industry leaders that boasts diverse range of products, comprehensive type of business activities, exceptional investment performance and a large scale of assets under management. As of March 31st, 2020, Southern Asset Management and its subsidiaries have a scale of combined assets under management (AUM) that totaled USD 160.8 billion.

