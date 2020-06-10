Zheshang magazine: The 22nd Zhejiang Investment and Trade Symposium Opened in Ningbo, Signing 179 Projects with a Total Investment of 363.1 Billion yuan

ZHEJIANG,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 /This June, many businessmen and institute leaders gathered in Ningbo. On the afternoon of June 9, the opening ceremony of the 22nd China Zhejiang Investment and Trade Symposium (ZJITS Online) was held in Ningbo.

For the first time, the conference focuses on "cloud" including "cloud forum", "cloud trade", "cloud investment", "cloud consumption" and "cloud service". The opening ceremony was also divided into four parts with names related to "cloud" such as "cloud rising", "cloud gathering", "discussion" and "cloud touring". Activities were carried out both online and offline to realize multi-channel communication.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd ZJITS

Because of the "cloud ZJITS", Chinese and foreign guests gathered in Ningbo. Zhejiang provincial governor Yuan Jiajun, Ningbo Municipal Party Secretary Zheng Zhajie, provincial vice governor Zhu Congjiu and other provincial leaders attended the opening ceremony. Ambassadors from Serbia, Slovakia, Montenegro and Slovenia to China, diplomats and consular officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and other countries, representatives from provincial departments, project contracting parties and key enterprises attended the meeting as well.

At the opening ceremony, the signing ceremony of representative major projects was held, while the signing ceremony of other projects was also held in the sub-conferences of each city. It is released that 179 projects were signed in Zhejiang province with a total investment of 363.1 billion yuan, including 81 foreign investment projects with a total investment of 97 billion yuan ($13.7 billion), 83 domestic projects outside Zhejiang province with a total investment of 251.9 billion yuan, 15 foreign investment projects with a total investment of 14.2 billion yuan, covering industries like high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, biological medicine, health, digital economy, science and technology innovation, and "Internet +".

Representative major projects signing ceremony

It is worth mentioning that Haiyan, as one of the top 100 business environment counties in China, also announced the official commencement of Air Products project -- the commencement ceremony of hydrogen energy and supporting industry base project. The project, with an investment of 1 billion dollars from Air Products of the United States, involves hydrogen energy preparation and packaging, hydrogen energy key equipment parts manufacturing, and hydrogen energy utilization demonstration city construction. The project, with a total investment of 400 million dollars and a land of 160 mu, will build a hydrogen purification plant, a liquid hydrogen plant, a liquid nitrogen plant, and helium separation, as a comprehensive set of equipment for industrial gases production. After many negotiations and consultations, the project officially started on June 9.

Live link with branch meeting in Haiyan

According to data from the Commerce Department of Zhejiang Province, from January to April, the actual utilized foreign capital in Zhejiang province reached 4.96 billion US dollars, with a growth rate of 8.9%, which is 17.3% higher than that of the country. Zhejiang's actual utilized foreign capital accounts for 12% of the whole country and 1.9% higher than that of the same period of last year, ranking the fourth in terms of scale. It indicates that Zhejiang's actions to stabilize foreign investment has led to good outcomes.

For zhejiang's investment and trade, ZJITS will bring lots of positive impacts.

At the opening ceremony of ZJITS, 12 foreign political leaders, heads of sister provinces and organizations, including Senior Minister of Communications and Information of Singapore, Ambassador of Rwanda and Pakistan to China, Governor of Shizuoka prefecture of Japan, Governor of Schleswig-Holstein of Germany and President of THE US-China Business Council, delivered online video speeches. Mayors of cities made video presentations on the city business environment. Executives and experts from well-known enterprises such as Westlake University, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Seaport Group gave speeches at the ceremony. Hungarian Foreign Minister and heads of relevant UN agencies made video speeches. Gilead representative spoke on behalf of foreign companies. Online Tours were conducted on such platforms and activities as the single service window for international investment, the Online Consumer Expo, the Online Trade Matchmaking Conference, and the 2020 CEEC Products Online Fair. The ceremony of new digital life service and "Zhejiang Commodity for World" was held, and the license for newly approved cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone was awarded.

Mayors of cities made video presentations on the city business environment.

Shi Yigong,President of Westlake University made a speech

Lai Minglong, General Manager of AstraZeneca China, made a speech

Mao Jianhong, president of Zhejiang Seaport Group, made a speech

Huang Hao, senior vice President and member of Alibaba's economic decision-making committee made a speech

Luo Yongqing, global vice President of Gilead, spoke on behalf of foreign companies

Online tours on platforms and activities

