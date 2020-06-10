Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) ("Nemaura" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, its non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor ("CGM"), together with BEATdiabetes, a planned health subscription service designed to help people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes through personalized lifestyle coaching, today announced its CEO, Dr. Faz Chowdhury, will present at the Credit Suisse 2020 Virtual Diabetes Sessions on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

The Virtual Diabetes Sessions include discussions with industry experts and private and public companies developing technologies and therapeutics for diabetes. The online event will take place on June 12 and 15, in conjunction with this year's American Diabetes Association virtual meeting.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NMRD), is a medical technology company commercializing BEATdiabetes, a health subscription service designed to help people with diabetes and prediabetes better manage diabetes and reverse Type 2 diabetes or prevent diabetes through 1-on-1 lifestyle coaching and behavior driven by real time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and daily glucose trend data provided by sugarBEAT, a non-invasive and flexible CGM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura's sugarBEAT system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

