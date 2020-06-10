Qualitest Announces Global Launch of Qualisense, to Expand AI-Powered Software Testing and QA Toolkit

Qualisense uses Machine Learning to help companies enhance software development strategies, streamline testing and reduce the costs of ensuring software quality

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest software testing and quality assurance company, announces the global launch of its new Qualisense suite of innovative Machine Learning-powered tools and services. The newly launched Qualisense toolkit is the next iteration of the previous Qualisense Test Predictor service.

With this launch, Qualisense becomes a standalone product-set - providing a 360-approach to Machine Learning that will help companies optimise software development by enabling swifter, more accurate and higher quality software testing approaches, while being agnostic to their development tools and technology.

Increasingly, companies are employing an iterative approach to software development - deploying smaller updates rapidly rather than slowly delivering larger revisions. The use of Qualisense will optimise testing and quality delivery, and remove bottlenecks and barriers to sophisticated multi-phased software deployments, reducing the need for certain tests, and ultimately making quality engineers more efficient, redistributing key resources and providing user-friendly interfaces.

Incorporating breakthrough automation and Machine Learning-powered software testing models, Qualisense's suite will allow companies to enhance risk-based testing protocols. Similarly, by increasing both accuracy and speed of the continuous delivery of new software, client processes will run more efficiently, strategically and cost-effectively - critical to the software industry at large.

The software testing industry grew 14% in 2019, with quality engineering being regarded as a key factor for successful software deployments. Earlier this year, Gartner named Qualitest a 'Visionary' in this space for the consecutive sixth year, further strengthening its position in the market. 2019 saw Qualitest expand its operations in Romania, India, Israel, the US and move its corporate headquarters to London to better expand throughout EMEA with an acquisition of AI company AlgoTrace in December 2019.

Ron Ritter, Head of AI and Data Science at Qualitest, said: "Qualisense will enable us to better streamline the unique testing needs of our clients. Incorporating AI into the testing process has already proven essential to ensuring the provision of swift, accurate and reliable software deployments. The new technical capabilities that Qualisense offers our company, global client base and the industry more widely are endless."

Norm Merritt, CEO of Qualitest, said: "Testing was once something that was done at the end of the software development process, however with the advances in testing methodologies, we have been able to entrench it earlier within the process, making it more accurate, quicker, and more effective. Expanding the Qualisense toolkit will allow our clients to embrace best practice quality engineering, and ensure that Qualitest remains on the cutting-edge of software testing methodologies."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.