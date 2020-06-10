SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Adds SaaS Industry Veteran Chip House as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Salesforce Marketing Cloud Executive Brings More Than Two Decades Of Experience To The Growing SaaS Company

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, today announced that Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry veteran Chip House joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) beginning in May 2020.

A well-known executive in the email marketing industry, House brings extensive experience with organizational development and go-to-market strategies in early- to mid-stage B2B SaaS companies. House was the first marketing executive at ExactTarget, an early SaaS leader. There he held several key leadership roles in marketing and services through Salesforce's acquisition of ExactTarget for $2.5 billion in 2013.

"Chips brings a wealth of marketing experience to SharpSpring, and his credentials at high-growth SaaS operations make him a perfect fit for our organization," said Founder & CEO Rick Carlson. "We have grown significantly in the past few years, and I'm confident Chip's experience will boost the team as we continue to drive our business to greater heights and new opportunities in the coming years."

Earlier in his career, House led marketing efforts for eCommerce provider Digital River, helping to quickly scale revenues and enabling its 1998 public offering. Most recently, House co-founded and served as the COO of the SaaS start-up Structural.

"SharpSpring is a great company and already has a phenomenal growth story. They have all of the elements necessary to become the preeminent leader in marketing automation - a world-class product, a strong corporate culture, and thousands of customer evangelists within businesses and digital marketing agencies worldwide," said House. "I'm excited for the opportunity to help SharpSpring tell its story and continue to define the future of sales and marketing automation."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

