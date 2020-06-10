Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Calliditas' American Depositary Shares ("ADS") trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol "CALT". Each ADS represents two common shares of the company. Calliditas' underlying common shares are listed and trade on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "CALTX".

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "We look forward to supporting Calliditas' ADR programme and expanding the company's investor outreach through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Calliditas

www.calliditas.com

Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which Calliditas can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. Calliditas is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique two step formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and The Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005384/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contacts:

Susan Monahan

+44 (0) 20 7508 0786

susan.monahan@citi.com



Calliditas Investor Contacts:

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

+46 722 52 10 06

renee.lucander@calliditas.com



Mikael Widell, Head of Communicaations and IR

+46 703 11 99 60

mikael.widell@calliditas.com