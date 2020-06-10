Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group Responds to Growing Need for Automation Consulting Services in Businesses of All Sizes

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today it is ramping up its consulting business to provide businesses detailed automation assessments, work-flow analysis, and operational oversight.

"As our economy continues to shift rapidly due to the recent pandemic, now is the time for companies to take a serious look at how automation can ensure they are better prepared for future disruptions," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "Many of our customers are asking how their factories can ship directly to consumers or Just-In-Time (JIT) to OEMs or how they can handle sudden increases in demand without hurting their bottom lines. They know that automation is the answer, but are struggling to figure our what type, where it should go, when it should be installed and how it can be integrated with their existing systems and processes. That's where we can help."

RGGI engineers have decades of experience working in the material handling and robotics industries. They have designed, installed and serviced hundreds of automated systems that have made a major impact on businesses both large and small.

"Many small manufacturers are struggling to get employees to return to work and with technology and equipment that's 30 years old because they don't realize how inexpensive automation is today," Patel continues. "Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) can be used for everything from moving products down an assembly line, transporting trash and sweeping floors at a fraction of the cost of other material handling equipment, offering a Return on Investment (ROI) in as little as 6 months."

AMRs and Automatic Guided Vehicles provide superior flexibility over conveyors and other equipment because their paths can be easily changed. Also, they are scalable allowing production to quickly and easily increase by simply adding additional vehicles without costly changes to infrastructure.

According to a recent survey by audit firm EY, 41 percent of company executives in 45 countries are speeding up plans to automate their businesses to prepare for the post-coronavirus economy. Automation is already being considered by manufacturing companies that are dealing with an aging workforce that will be eligible to retire in the next few years.

In addition to providing automation consulting services, RGGI is developing the Pull Buddy AMR, which is a modularly designed, low profile autonomous vehicle. It can be easily configured for a variety of applications, including disinfecting with ultraviolet-C lights, ergonomic assembly via adjustable scissor lifts, and transportation of materials using customized carts.

