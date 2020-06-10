WiTricity, the industry pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, and Lumen Freedom, a leading automotive Tier 1 manufacturer of wireless charging systems for electrified vehicles, today announced they have entered into a technology licensing agreement. The agreement enables Lumen Freedom to develop and commercialize products using WiTricity's patented magnetic resonance technology for electrified vehicles.

The coming years will bring significant changes to mobility as electrification reshapes automotive markets. Policymakers around the globe are committed to driving the automotive industry to low-carbon options, and automakers are responding with more electrified vehicles in their product pipelines. Wireless charging has become a global priority for automakers as they seek to make electrified vehicles more user-friendly and appealing to the mass market and prepare for a future that is autonomous. With WiTricity technology, charging begins automatically when the vehicle is parked-without ever having to handle a charging cord. Access to WiTricity technology has enabled Lumen Freedom to develop and commercialize systems for automakers.

Lumen Freedom recently received the industry's first certification of compliance with Underwriter's Laboratory (UL) 2750 Safety Standard for EV wireless charging equipment. This milestone signals the maturity of Lumen Freedom's product development and its readiness for commercial introduction by an automaker in 2020.

"Lumen Freedom has been working on wireless power transfer technology for several years and has multiple production programs with global automotive OEMs," said Jon Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Lumen Group. "Working with WiTricity provides us with access to industry leading technology and intellectual property, coupled with extensive engineering knowledge and support."

"The future of EV charging is wireless. We're proud to work with Lumen Freedom, as they have the experience and capability in product innovation/design, manufacturing, and automotive systems integration," said Alex Gruzen, Chief Executive Officer, WiTricity. "Lumen Freedom's readiness to deploy wireless charging systems in the market in 2020 is a very exciting prospect for WiTricity and for the industry."

About the Lumen Group

The Lumen Group is a leading integrator of automotive systems. Lumen offers a full-service supply capability from design, through to manufacturing on a global basis. With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Lumen is known for being highly efficient and flexible in meeting customer's needs.

Lumen Freedom, a member of the Lumen group of companies, is dedicated to the design, manufacture and integration of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) systems. Lumen Freedom holds a license from WiTricity for the development and commercialization of WEVC.

About WiTricity

WiTricity develops wireless power solutions using its patented magnetic resonance technology. WiTricity works with top global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to deploy EV wireless charging, helping realize a future of transportation that is electrified, shared and autonomous. See how WiTricity makes EV charging easy, transparent and hands-free. Get to know WiTricity.

Following its 2019 acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio and technology, WiTricity has solidified its position as the "go-to" provider of EV wireless charging technology and intellectual property to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. WiTricity is actively supporting global standards development for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the China National GB Standard.

