Enables Organizations to Use Popular Encrypted Apps for Business and Meet Compliance, E-Discovery Obligations

Smarsh, helping customers get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced capture and archiving support for WhatsApp and WeChat, two prominent secure messaging applications that are undergoing rapid enterprise adoption.

Organizations must capture, retain and review employee communications in support of regulatory retention and oversight obligations. This content also needs to be available for search and production in case of litigation, early-case assessment or investigation. Most regulated organizations prohibit employees from using WhatsApp and WeChat for business purposes because they cannot reliably capture content from the encrypted communications networks. However, by doing so, these organizations lose out on a critical opportunity to communicate directly with customers.

"WhatsApp and WeChat are incredibly popular, global consumer messaging channels that are increasingly being used for business purposes, especially as organizations are supporting suddenly-remote workforces," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh Vice President, Business Development. "Smarsh customers now have the unique ability to capture, preserve and review content from these applications, addressing longstanding compliance, e-discovery and governance challenges. This enables Smarsh customers to adopt communication networks that drive productivity and profitability."

Content captured from WhatsApp and WeChat is supported in native format in the Smarsh Connected Archive, or it can be exported to a legacy solution. Message data, along with metadata, is indexed, retained and available for supervision, legal review or export.

Smarsh customers can consolidate their compliance and e-discovery efforts, and reduce their cost and complexity, by integrating WhatsApp and WeChat content with all their other electronic communications. Smarsh supports the largest capture coverage in the industry and provides archiving support for more than 80 communications channels, representing email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice.

Smarsh capture and archiving solutions for WhatsApp and WeChat are available immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.smarsh.com/channel/whatsapp and https://www.smarsh.com/channel/wechat.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has established the industry standard for the efficient review and production of content from the diverse range of channels that organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry's widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice, while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

