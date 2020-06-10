Ideazon Announces the Hiring of Additional Staff

The Founders of Ideazon are Committed to Supporting Business Owners Who are Turning to Crowdfunding During these Difficult Financial Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / The founders of Ideazon, a crowdfunding marketing agency that helps entrepreneurs to launch business ideas using the power of crowdfunding, are pleased to announce that they have just hired additional staff.

To learn more about Ideazon and the services that they offer, please visit https://ideazon.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Ideazon is committed to assisting business owners during these challenging times. The founders realize that many people are turning to crowdfunding to help keep their companies afloat; this in turn inspired them to hire additional staff to help business owners get the funding they need to stay open in 2020 and beyond.

"We are also committed to hiring additional team members to support the demand that we have been seeing from businesses who wish to utilize crowdfunding," the spokesperson noted.

The fact that Ideazon would hire additional people to quickly and efficiently help struggling entrepreneurs will not surprise the many people who have already used their services. Since the day Ideazon first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for not only helping people to launch their business ideas using the power of crowdfunding, but also for their commitment to customer service.

From small mom and pop companies that had to close for a while due to COVID-19, to larger companies and individuals who are working hard keeping their businesses going, the now-growing staff at Ideazon is ready to assist.

As it turns out, the hiring of additional staff is not the only exciting news to come out of Ideazon in recent weeks. The company also recently redesigned the Ideazon website, in order to make it as user-friendly as possible.

The revamped site now includes a video on the main page with helpful information about the company, the spokesperson noted. In addition, the main page includes details about the services that Ideazon offers; this includes crowdfunding strategies, crowdfund marketing, Facebook advertising, social media promotion and full Kickstarter video production.

"We are also now offering a free funding review session for budding entrepreneurs who want to discuss their ideas with a friendly and experienced member of the company's team," the spokesperson noted.

About Ideazon:

Ideazon can help bring peoples' crowdfunding ideas to reality. Ideazon has helped innovators raise funds on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Check out their website to learn more: https://ideazon.com/.

Contact:

Ideazon Public Relations

ideazonsocial@gmail.com

305-697-4639

SOURCE: Ideazon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593396/Ideazon-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Additional-Staff