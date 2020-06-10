Cyren Ltd: Cyren Launches Threat InDepth to Help Enterprises Intelligently Tackle New Email-Borne Security Threats

Contextualized threat intelligence helps enterprises make more informed decisions and protect against evolving threats

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced today the launch of Threat InDepth to address the increasing impact of email-borne threats on enterprise security. Threat InDepth's uniquely detailed and actionable intelligence provides enterprise security teams with greater visibility into evolving threats, leading to improved detection, more effective threat hunting, and better incident response capabilities. Threat InDepth is powered by Cyren's GlobalView™ Threat Intelligence Cloud, which is utilized by leading security vendors and analyzes billions of transactions per day including email content, web traffic, and suspicious files.

With more than 300 billion emails being sent daily, it is no surprise that threat actors prefer email as their primary threat vector. Recent data suggests that over 90% of breaches begin with a single email and 2/3 of breach victims are large enterprises. This highlights the risks posed by evolving threats and attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and their impact (financial, brand, etc.) on enterprises. Powered by Cyren GlobalView, Threat InDepth helps enterprise security teams gain better visibility into attacker TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedures) delivered via email, and make timely decisions to combat them.

"Cyren GlobalView analyzes billions of transactions a day to identify security threats across email, file and web, giving us the earliest possible indication of new, emerging threats" said Matt Mosley, Cyren's Vice President of Products. "Threat InDepth provides security analysts, researchers, and incident responders with detailed and actionable intelligence so that they can make the right decisions quickly." Mosley continued, "Threat InDepth is a key part of Cyren's strategy to expand our threat intelligence business into the enterprise market and will provide customers with the same high-fidelity threat data that powers our OEM customers."

Threat InDepth provides enterprise customers with several benefits, including:

Access to Cyren's GlobalView™ Threat Intelligence Cloud that provides the earliest visibility into new and evolving attacks on a global basis

Comprehensive, multi-dimensional presentation of critical threat characteristics to help analysts understand the evolving threat landscape

Timely, Correlated, & Contextualized intelligence that helps reduce mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) for security analysts

Improved threat detection for existing security products such as SIEM and SOAR solutions

Cyren Threat InDepth is commercially available as an annual subscription. For further information, please visit our website at https://www.cyren.com/products/threat-indepth

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

