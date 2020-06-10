Asking Clinical Questions Through Voice Commands in Nuance's Dragon Medical One Using UpToDate Delivers Trusted Answers in Seconds

Wolters Kluwer, Healthand Nuance Communications, Inc. have joined forces to make it easier for clinicians to access evidence-based clinical information using advanced voice search powered by Nuance Dragon Medical One's voice assistant capabilities. Relevant topics in UpToDate are now available to all users of Dragon Medical One and UpToDate. UpToDate is recognized by KLAS Research as the category leader for clinical decision support in the 2020 Best in KLAS Report.

Benefits of the Wolters Kluwer and Nuance solution include significant time savings, Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit accumulation, and the removal of barriers for physicians to obtain the information needed to provide the best possible patient care. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is among the many leading healthcare organizations implementing the new voice assistant capability.

"The addition of Clinical Content Search to Dragon Medical One is another valuable advancement in the intelligent digital enhancement of care delivery. The combination of Nuance virtual assistant technology and Wolters Kluwer UpToDate allows physicians to use natural voice commands to access content, which brings new efficiencies to information search. Having the ability to interact with a system that understands natural spoken words and provide the relevant desired information saves doctors valuable time. This, in turn, allows them to focus on patient care," said Dr. Yaa Kumah-Crystal, MD, MPH, MS, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Pediatric Endocrinology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"We are constantly thinking about innovations that add value for our clinician users, and voice-enabled search is a natural extension of our capabilities. Voice-enabled search allows the millions of clinicians using our expert solution, UpToDate, to get evidence-based content that they trust in seconds, freeing them up to spend more time with patients," said Priti Shah, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "From the success of voice-based patient interactions in our Emmi patient engagement solutions, to this new capability with Nuance, we're bringing together proven technologies into the clinical workflow that can improve both the patient and clinician experience."

Part of a new series of voice assistant tools in Dragon Medical One, the new embedded skill, Clinical Content Search, uses conversational intelligence to connect clinicians directly to relevant clinical topics when they ask natural questions such as, "Hey Dragon, search UpToDate for pediatric hypertension treatment options." The new skill can help clinicians retrieve information in UpToDate, such as medication dosage schedules, disease states, drug interactions, clinical calculators, side effect symptoms and other continuously updated clinical content. Over 90 independent research studies have shown UpToDate is associated with improved outcomes including reduced lengths of stay, fewer adverse events, and lower mortality.

"We are excited by this partnership because it further empowers clinicians by making it easier to access relevant medical information at the point of care leveraging the power of Dragon Medical One," said Michael Clark, Senior Vice President, Provider Solutions at Nuance. "Wolters Kluwer is a trusted partner with a proven track record of applying technology to the practice of evidence-based medicine and together, we'll have an even larger impact on productivity and outcomes."

Related Video: Wolters Kluwer's Priti Shah talks about why voice search will make a big impact for clinicians.

The new embedded voice assistant skill for Dragon Medical One is available at no additional cost for Dragon Medical One clients with an UpToDate enterprise license. To learn more about Nuance Dragon Medical One, click here.

Read this story on our website.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005178/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

André Rebelo

Wolters Kluwer

1 (781) 392-2411

Andre.Rebelo@wolterskluwer.com

Caitlyn Keating

Nuance Communications

1 (781) 565-8926

Caitlyn.Keating@nuance.com