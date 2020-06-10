Please note that the last day of trading for Cell Impact AB TO 1 B is June 11, not June 10 as previously stated. Security name: Cell Impact TO1B -------------------------------- Short name: CI TO 1 B -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558864 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175467 -------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: 6 SEK per B share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in Cell Impact AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 1, 2020 - June 15, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 11, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.