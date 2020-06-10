GoIP Global Inc: TransWorld/GOIP Bolsters Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / GoIP Global Inc (OTC PINK:GOIG) announced today the appointment of Mr. James F. Murphy to the Board. Mr. Murphy brings more than 40 years of investigative and consulting experience as the Founder and President of Sutton Associates. From 1980 to 1984, Mr. Murphy was an Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, responsible for a territory encompassing more than seven million people. His investigative specialties included organized crime, white-collar crime, labor racketeering and political corruption. From 1976 to 1980, Mr. Murphy was assigned to the Office of Planning and Evaluation at FBI headquarters, Washington, D.C. In this capacity, he evaluated and recommended changes in the FBI's administrative and investigative programs. Since entering the private sector in 1984, Mr. Murphy has advanced the industry by developing systematic and professional protocols for performing due diligence, as well as other investigative services.

Ken Orr, GoIP's President and Chairman commented, "As we progress in reorganizing GoIP and its Board, we are happy to announce Jim's addition. Jim brings experience and verifiability to GoIP, as we build GoIP/ TransWorld. We have completed our audits which are expected to be posted in the next few days on OTC exchange, a step towards being a fully reporting SEC company."

About GoIP Global/ TransWorld Holdings Inc.

TransWorld will focus on acquiring controlling interests in profitable basic businesses. Initially, TransWorld will focus on acquiring transportation companies, simple technology service businesses and or consumer products businesses as well as making active investments. GoIP is in the process of changing its name to TransWorld Holdings Inc. www.transworldenterprises.com and will apply for a new symbol.

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

