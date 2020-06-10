Nick Trimble, a Professional Real Estate Investor, is Featured in an Article on Humane.net

In the Article, Trimble Shared Six Key Strategies that Will Help Real Estate Investors to Find Terrific Deals on Properties

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Nick Trimble, a professional real estate investor and native of Aiken, South Carolina, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on Humane.net.

To read the article, which is titled "Nick Trimble Shares: 6 Strategies for Real Estate Investors to Find Amazing Deals" in its entirety, please check out https://www.humane.net/2020/05/nick-trimble-shares-6-strategies-for-real-estate-investors-to-find-amazing-deals/.

As Trimble told the author of the article, he is not only passionate about his career, he is also devoted to sharing his knowledge with others who might just be getting into the world of real estate investing.

One of the common traits of successful real estate investors, Trimble said, is that they are able to find some of the best deals on properties. In order to do this as efficiently as possible, Trimble suggests that investors start by selecting a real estate specialty.

"Choosing one area of real estate can really help you narrow your focus and help you hone in on what you're looking for when it comes to property investments," Trimble said in the article, adding that examples include flipping homes, buying rental properties or purchasing single-family homes.

"These are all distinct projects which take different resources and time to properly invest in. If you choose a niche or specialty, at least for a consistent amount of time, you can excel in this area, and develop a knack for spotting amazing deals."

Networking is another effective strategy for finding great deals on real estate, Trimble told the author at Humane.net. While this may seem counterintuitive, since real estate investors are technically in competition with each other, Trimble said other investors can be a helpful resource by passing along tips about properties.

Keeping a sharp eye out for bank foreclosures is a time-tested way to find great deals, Trimble said.

"Sometimes, these properties will be real fixer-uppers, so that's definitely important to keep in mind and to investigate carefully. You definitely want to make sure you fully understand the property before you invest," he said.

About Nick Trimble:

Nick Trimble is a professional real estate investor who is passionate about teaching how to wholesale, rent, and fix-and-flip residential real estate in the USA. For more information about Nick Trimble, please check out his official website at: http://nicktrimble.com/.

