Codebase Ventures Inc. Updates Its World High Life Investment as Love Hemp Appoints Chief Scientific & Regulatory Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) an investment company, is providing an update on its investment in World High Life Plc (LIFE) (WRHLF).

World High Life's wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd (Love Hemp), has announced that it has appointed Dr. Sepe Sehati as Chief Scientific and Regulatory Advisor. Dr. Sehati is a renowned healthcare innovator and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. A passionate advocate and practitioner of both critical thinking and tactical cross-pollination of disciplines, Sepe holds a Doctorate in Bioengineering from the University of Oxford.

Sepe's innovative approach to problem solving fuelled through the application of diverse scientific fields, analytics, neuroscience, behavioural science and evidence-based principles has led him to contribute to various high-profile initiatives ranging from President Obama's Transition Health Policy, to the UK Prime Minister's sustainable development plan, to the late Dr Richard Rockefeller's innovative healthcare models. Sepe is also an advisor for the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis.

Highlights of Dr. Sehati Appointment as Love Hemp Chief Scientific & Regulatory Advisor

Dr. Sehati holds a Doctorate in Bioengineering from the University of Oxford

Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine

Contributor to President Obama's Transition Health Policy

Contributor to the UK Prime Minister's sustainable development plan

Advisor for the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis

Love Hemp Founder and CEO, Tony Calamita notes that Dr. Sehati's experience will be a tremendous asset as CBD continues to gain momentum with consumers, playing an instrumental role as Love Hemp continues to expand its range of trusted CBD products.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support those founders, take their ideas to market, and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu

Investor Relations

Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593341/Codebase-Ventures-Inc-Updates-Its-World-High-Life-Investment-as-Love-Hemp-Appoints-Chief-Scientific-Regulatory-Advisor