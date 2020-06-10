Alpha Esports Inc. and ePlay Digital Inc. Announce Mobile esports Tournament Partnership

ePlay and Alpha will offer virtual esports tournaments on Alpha's esports platform, GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is pleased to announce its partnership with ePlay Digital Inc. ("ePlay") (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FRA:2NY2). ePlay will integrate its popular sports and entertainment games into Alpha's online esports platform, GamerzArena. GamerzArena provides an opportunity for competitive gamers worldwide to become a true part of esports and monetize their daily gameplay, as well as a path for brands to engage them in an organic fashion.

ePlay is an industry-leading Augmented Reality Sports, Esports, and Entertainment Game Platform. They have built the multiple award-winning Hannibal second screen app, the FIFA World Cup ESPN Sync app, Intel Football Live, Entertainment Tonight, Big Shot Basketball, Outbreak, Howie's Games, Cineplex Gameboard, TWC Sportsnet, AXS TV Fights, and NFL Waterboys.

Together, both companies will host competitive tournaments using ePlay's mobile games such as Outbreak, Swish, Swish AR, and others, enabling both companies to add new revenue sources, as well as increase their existing user bases.

"This partnership not only allows us to enter the mobile gaming industry, but also allows us to attract a new target audience for GamerzArena," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Our core focus is to continue to increase our existing user base of over 90,000 users and by leveraging ePlay's strong portfolio of games and their existing user base, we believe we will onboard a new demographic of users."

"ePlay drives revenue from games like Big Shot, Outbreak, Swish AR and others through advertising, in-app purchases, and esports," said Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. By partnering with Alpha and through the use of GamerzArena, we are setting ourselves up for significant traction on user growth for our mobile games, as well as providing ourselves with revenue growth opportunities. We look forward to building a long term working relationship with Alpha.

Further details on upcoming tournaments and contests will be released in the coming days.

About Alpha Esports Inc.

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive social gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphaesports.com, or contact info@alphaesports.com.

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593340/Alpha-Esports-Inc-and-ePlay-Digital-Inc-Announce-Mobile-esports-Tournament-Partnership