Cell Impact AB equity rights will be delisted. The last day of trading is tomorrow, June 11, 2020. Security name: Cell Impact TO1B -------------------------------- Short name: CI TO 1 B -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558864 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175467 -------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.