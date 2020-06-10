Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) -BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company") BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHSC) is announcing today the appointment of Mr. Eitan Popper as the Chairman of the Company's Board of Advisors. Mr. Popper will assist the Company's senior management team with strategic matters, including but not limited to outlining the Company's Cannabis related strategy and the development of key strategic partnerships within the Cannabis industry.

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for 2.5B USD, in what is considered the largest Cannabis industry exit to date. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large scale project management, engineering and investment experience. Mr. Popper holds a B.Sc. in civil engineering from the UIA in Mexico, an M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business at Tel Aviv University.

"Mr. Popper brings invaluable experience that will help the Company implement its biofarming technology within the Cannabis industry," said Dr. Zaki Rakib, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and added, "His successful track record along with his extensive industry network will not only set the right Cannabis strategy but ensure the best way of execute such strategy. Cooperating with existing successful players in the industry will accelerate the adoption of the Company's technology, which is set to change Cannabis production as we know it. In his role as Chairman of the Board of Advisors, Mr. Popper will also be identifying and incorporating additional advisors who will further support the company's growth. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company's management, I would like to welcome Eitan and, I am looking forward along with the new CEO (Mr. Ilan Sobel) to take advantage of his knowledge and capabilities."

"I'm very happy to join BHSC's talented team and I'm looking forward to support the Company, as it further scales its unique plant cell technology platform. I was fortunate to meet the BHSC team over a year ago, and since then have visited the Company's GMP and ISO certified facilities multiple times. I was very impressed when I learned about the Company's proprietary technology, as it allows to produce any herbal API and full spectrum plant-based products, at industrial scale, under GMP conditions, and - at a fraction of the price when compared to conventional farming and extraction. It is important to note that BHSC's provides access to natural plant-based compounds without the use of pesticides during cultivation or the need of solvents for extraction. Lastly, I was even more impressed when I learned about BHSC's more recent ground-breaking achievements, specifically with Cannabis cells. Including successfully growing cannabis cells and trichomes in small scale bioreactors, and successfully producing six distinct cannabinoid molecules, at lab scale," said Mr. Eitan Popper, co-founder of MedReleaf and now Chairman of the Board of Advisor at BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Under the terms of Mr. Poppers appointment, the Company will grant him a total of 10,858,917 incentive stock options. The options will be exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a 10-year period, vesting quarterly over a 2-year period.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: BHSC's Biofarming Technology

