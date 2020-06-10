Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("The Company"), a hi-tech, scientific, radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Goldstein began the interview by sharing some background information about the Company. "US Nuclear Corp. is a high-tech manufacturing company," he explained, adding that the Company develops drones and systems that detect toxic materials and search for clean water and air. "We also have stake in a couple of other companies - one is in fusion power and the other is in brain stimulation for Parkinson's, epilepsy and other important problems, such as concussion, back injury, and chronic pain," he continued.

Jolly asked about NASA's release of the Artemis Accords, as well as the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. "The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and, more recently, the Artemis Accords are the legal framework for what you're allowed and not allowed to do in space," said Goldstein. "The Artemis Accords allow for 'peaceful development'," he added, noting that this allows mining. "There is some military allowed, depending on how you read the specs, but no weapons of mass destruction are allowed anywhere in space."

"The next visit to the moon is supposed to be in 2024, and we're supposed to do a moon colony by 2028," said Goldstein, adding that the timeframe for a trip to Mars is less certain but may occur within the next 15 years.

"How will we put this into fruition by using fusion energy?", asked Jolly. "The moon base and Mars colony are going to need power," said Goldstein. "They're going to try to put up a permanent habitat - the habitat will grow into maybe a little town or something. But before that you need heat and electricity," explained Goldstein, adding that most of the energy sources used on Earth will not work on the moon or Mars. "Fusion is clean, it's modular, it's efficient," said Goldstein. "One gram of hydrogen can give you one megawatt of power," he added. "We feel that they absolutely need a fusion plant to produce reliable heat and electricity for them."

Jolly then asked about the use of fusion energy for spaceships. Goldstein explained that the current spaceships being developed by NASA and Elon Musk are using conventional fuels, which will work well for trips to the moon or Mars. "But if we want to do deep space, we'll need something different," said Goldstein, noting the weight of fuel that would need to be taken on these trips. "With fusion, just a few grams and you could get a lot of energy."

The conversation then turned to the Company's valuation. "Obviously we're surviving the pandemic here, and we're doing some very high-tech and exciting things. I think the stock will go up quite a bit," closed Goldstein, adding that the Company has several additional projects on the horizon.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7604076-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-the-potential-of-fusion-energy-in-space-exploration-with-the-stock-day

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57599