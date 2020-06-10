FFI Selects GomSpace to Build Military Communication Satellite

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace signed a contract to develop and deliver a nanosatellite to the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI). The contract is worth 19 MSEK.

The satellite will demonstrate military tactical communications on the UHF band from a polar Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The primary mission objective is to demonstrate the military use and relevance of an Arctic satellite relay for tactical communication radios.

"We are thrilled to engage in this project with FFI that will use the full range of GomSpace capabilities - not only deliver the platform but also be deeply involved in the payload development, the launch and early operations and we will be supporting the mission operations" says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

Another objective is to demonstrate that such a capability can be made operational in within 2 years from project start and less than 18 months after signing this contract. Launch is planned to October 2021.

"To carry out this project on the fast track is an important goal of the project, with the long-term objective to establish an operational system that can provide this kind of SATCOM capability in the Arctic region" says Lars Erling Bråten, Principal Scientist at FFI.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About FFI

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) is a civil research institution directly under the Ministry of Defence. The undertaking has more than 700 employees, of whom approximately 500 are researchers and engineers who develop technology and knowledge to enable Norway to have a modern and efficient defence. The Establishment is interdisciplinary and covers subjects like mathematics, physics, information technology, chemistry, biology, medicine, psychology, political science and economy. The Establishment is situated in Kjeller near Lillestrøm, and has a small work department in Horten. For more information, see our web site on www.ffi.no .

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 02:20 p.m. CET on 10th of June 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

E-mail: nbu@gomspace.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/ffi-selects-gomspace-to-build-military-communication-satellite,c3131633

The following files are available for download: