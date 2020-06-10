Packaging Machinery Market to Garner $70.53 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Development of innovative and energy efficient packaging machinery, rise in global consumption of consumer goods, and increase in usage of vacuum packaging machines have boosted the growth of the global packaging machinery market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Packaging Machinery Market by Type (Filling Machines, Form, Fill and Seal Machines (FFS), Cartoning Machines, Palletizing Machines, Labelling Machines, Wrapping Machines, and Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines), and End User (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Cosmetics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global packaging machinery industry was pegged at $47.96 billion in 2019, and is projected to $70.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities

Development of innovative and energy efficient packaging machinery, rise in global consumption of consumer goods, and increase in usage of vacuum packaging machines have boosted the growth of the global packaging machinery market. Moreover, rise in usage of automation in the packaging industry supplemented the market growth. However, Eurozone economic uncertainty and stringent government regulations hamper the growth. On the contrary, growth in e-commerce and retail industry and rise in usage of robots in surge efficiency in packaging would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (279 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2239

COVID-19 scenario: The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the global packaging machinery industry.

The self-isolations rules that resulted into short supply of machinery, lockdown in several countries, and possible recession after the pandemic have affected the demand for online shopping.

Various companies are sourcing away from China and production disruptions have reduced the demand for packaging machinery.

Filling machines segment dominated the market

By type, the filling machines segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global packaging machinery market, owing to providence of custom designed machines to fit multiple options and avoidance of possible hazards such as exposure to pollutants, odors, and dust particles. However, the wrapping machines segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand from fresh food & beverages, home & personal care goods, and pharmaceutical industries and growth of the retail industry.

Cosmetics segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period, owing to increase in awareness regarding personal hygiene & appearance, technological innovation in the packaging industry, surge in demand for grooming products, rise in disposable income, and changes in consumer lifestyle. However, the food and beverages segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global packaging machinery market, due to increase in demand for food & beverage and rise in population across the globe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Packaging Machinery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2239?reqfor=covid

LAMEA, followed by North America, to portray fastest CAGR by 2027

The market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to Increase in personal disposable income in countries such as Argentina, Columbia, and Nigeria and rise in urbanization and e-retailing. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to increase in consumer disposable income, urbanization, and rise in consumption of cosmetics. The global packaging machinery market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Aetna Group S.p.A.

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Coesia S.p.A.

CKD Corporation

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

Duravant LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Langley Holdings plc

The Adelphi Group of Companies

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Aseptic Packaging Market: The global aseptic packaging market size was valued at $35,713.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,475.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: The global rigid plastic packaging market size was valued at $216,850.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $340,434.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Blow Molding Machine Market: The global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4,855.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,674.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is expected to reach $133.3 billion in 2026, from $86.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Packaging Robots Market: Global Packaging Robots Market size is expected to reach $4,649 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Plastics Processing Machinery Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg