Mittwoch, 10.06.2020
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
WKN: 542064 ISIN: JP3910660004 Ticker-Symbol: MH6 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2020 | 16:05
51 Leser
Tokio Marine HCC - Credit Group Appoints Mark Reynolds as Chairman and Jerome Swinscoe as President

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) today announced that Mark Reynolds, current President of Tokio Marine HCC - Credit Group, will be appointed as Chairman, effective January 1, 2021. Jerome Swinscoe, currently Chief Underwriting Officer of the same group, will assume the role of President, also effective January 1, 2021.

"Over the 15 years since its establishment, the Tokio Marine HCC - Credit Group has developed into one of the premier providers of trade credit and political risk insurance. Jerome has been a driving force in our development, and I am very pleased that he will be succeeding me as President. I look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the team as Chairman," said Mr. Reynolds.

As part of Tokio Marine HCC's succession planning strategy, Mr. Swinscoe, who joined Tokio Marine HCC - Credit Group as Senior Underwriter in 2007 and became Chief Underwriting Officer in 2017, will lead the group as President in 2021. Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC, he was an underwriter at Catlin Group Ltd. Mr. Swinscoe began his insurance career with Marsh in France.

"At Tokio Marine HCC, our focus is to be a strong and viable partner for our customers through our specialty underwriting expertise and diverse lines of business. As President, I plan to continue the legacy that Mark has established and strengthen this focus on our customers, living up to the outstanding reputation that we have within the industry," commented Mr. Swinscoe.

About Tokio Marine HCC
Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $32 billion as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "A+.

Contact: Mark Reynolds, President
Tokio Marine HCC - Credit Group
781-991-6013

