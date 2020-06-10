Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Receives Order for 1,000 COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits

Initial Customer Order Scheduled for Immediate Delivery

Test Kits to Support Efforts in City of Phoenix, Arizona and Surrounding Communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that it has received an initial firm order for the purchase of 1,000 Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits. The customer intends to utilize the test kits for understanding exposure to the virus in the City of Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding communities and to advance efforts to protect the health and safety of frontline workers.

As reported on June 8, 2020, Adial and BioLab Sciences, Inc. have entered into a distribution agreement, whereby Adial has the exclusive rights to sell and distribute Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody tests to designated channel partners and customers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") registered, Rapid Result COVID-19 test is a 10-minute, 'instant' point-of-care test device for the qualitative detection of lgG and lgM antibodies specific to 2019-nCoV in human whole blood, serum or plasma specimens. The Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test detects IgG antibodies at a 98.6% accuracy and detects IgM antibodies at a 92.9% accuracy.

Adial is incorporating the use of Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits in its landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. Adial intends to enhance the safety of trial administration with a parallel goal of increasing trial subject retention rates.

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, commented, "While our initial desire to procure the Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits was to ensure the safe and efficient progress of our ongoing landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, we quickly realized that our access to these important antibody tests could provide significant benefits to other end users as we all strive to keep our fellow citizens and our critical frontline workers safe as we reopen our country. Our due diligence revealed a significant demand for these test kits and, through this sale, we are pleased to contribute to the health and safety of citizens of the City of Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding communities. While we remain laser focused on our core mission as the "Medicines for Addiction™" company, the demand for the Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits appears robust. We believe it is our corporate obligation to make these important tests available to communities and corporations, and ultimately the people who need them, as we all make our best efforts to remain healthy and safe as we protect ourselves, our loved ones, and strive to preserve the sanctity of life."

"Adial's mission is to combat our amazing country's severe addiction problem, by recognizing that addiction is not the same for all patients and that genetics can play a role in both the onset of addiction disorders and in determining the most effective treatment," continued Mr. Stilley. "By addressing patients' unique physiology with a drug that is targeted to treat their disorder based on their genetics, we believe we can improve the quality of life for patients facing a disease where there is a lack of adequate solutions available today. We are progressing in our landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of our lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in patients with certain genetics, and we plan to commence additional clinical trials to address another systemic epidemic, Opioid Use Disorder. While these trials and serving those so afflicted with addiction is the great force driving us forward, our entire team is grateful for this opportunity we have to provide antibody tests as a necessary and important resource to the communities in which we live, work and raise our children."

