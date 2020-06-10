Independent study finds customers using SnapLogic experience $3.9 million in benefits over three years, including lower cloud costs, improved productivity, new revenue streams

SnapLogic today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SnapLogic that reveals organizations using the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 498% over a three year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months. The new study, The Total Economic Impact of SnapLogic, concluded companies using SnapLogic accrue quantified benefits of $3.9 million, consisting of reduced cloud infrastructure costs, improved developer productivity, and increased revenue from net-new business initiatives.

According to the independent study by Forrester Consulting, organizations using the SnapLogic integration platform enjoy the following benefits:

Nearly $1 million in new revenue : SnapLogic transforms integration from a cost center to a profit center, unlocking nearly $1 million in new revenue streams from net-new projects that were previously unattainable or too expensive to undertake.

: SnapLogic transforms integration from a cost center to a profit center, unlocking nearly $1 million in new revenue streams from net-new projects that were previously unattainable or too expensive to undertake. 70% reduction in cloud costs : The SnapLogic platform eliminates technical debt and reduces cloud migration, management, and overall infrastructure costs by 70%, for a savings of $1.7 million over three years.

: The SnapLogic platform eliminates technical debt and reduces cloud migration, management, and overall infrastructure costs by 70%, for a savings of $1.7 million over three years. $770,000 in productivity gains : SnapLogic's low-code, AI-powered, self-service platform replaces manual, time-consuming, hand-coded integrations, boosting user productivity and accelerating time to value (TTV) by 70%, at an assessed value-add of $770,000 to the business.

: SnapLogic's low-code, AI-powered, self-service platform replaces manual, time-consuming, hand-coded integrations, boosting user productivity and accelerating time to value (TTV) by 70%, at an assessed value-add of $770,000 to the business. 50% savings in maintenance costs: SnapLogic reduces overhead and maintenance costs by 50%, for a savings of $640,000, a result of its single, unified platform for both application and data integration as well as its more than 500+ prebuilt intelligent connectors that update automatically.

Forrester Consulting interviewed SnapLogic customers to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and opportunities associated with using the SnapLogic platform. The firm then designed a composite organization and financial model based on those interviews to construct a framework for prospective customers to evaluate the potential financial impact of SnapLogic on their organizations.

The complete "The Total Economic Impact of SnapLogic" study is available for complimentary download here.

Delivering Fast, Transformative Value for Customers

The SnapLogic customers interviewed by Forrester reported greater control over data flows and increased confidence in integrations, an enhanced level of collaboration and shared insights between IT and business stakeholders, and an acceleration of digital transformation initiatives and data-driven value from business systems and processes, among other benefits.

One customer, a director of engineering and architecture for an education services company, told Forrester: "SnapLogic enabled us to integrate systems and data sets that were previously unimaginable for a company like ours to even think about, such as conducting more in-depth profitability analysis on different activities and products. The platform enabled us to uncover insights that were hidden within those data sets, which would have stayed hidden if we were not able to tap into them." The director continued, "SnapLogic is pretty integral to what we are doing as a company. It enabled us to do new things with greater speed and efficiency. Given all that, I would say it plays a direct role in improving our business revenue."

Another customer, a manager of data integration services at a retail company, explained: "The time to get integrations into production is extremely reduced. Our experience is that the time-to-market has been reduced to one-third the prior environment." In addition, "There has been a huge improvement in how we work across the lifetime of an integration. I do not need as many people to maintain the integrations. There has been a reduction in costs there, when it comes to FTEs it's been cut in half."

"Our customers have long-known the tremendous business value to be had by putting intelligent integration at the center of their enterprise automation and digital transformation initiatives," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "We believe this comprehensive new study by Forrester Consulting affirms the proven and transformative cost savings, productivity gains, and importantly, new business and profit pools that can be unlocked using SnapLogic, setting the business up for fast growth and exponential success."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

The SnapLogic platform was recently recognized as the industry's 'Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for 2020' as part of the Software Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

