The following information is based on a press release from Finnair Oyj (FIA1S, FI0009003230) published on June 10, 2020. Each right entitles the shareholder to 10 new share of FIA1S per 1 share held at the subscription price of EUR 0.4 The scheduled Ex-date is June 11, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.4. For further information concerning this notice please contact NASDAQ Global Index Group, telephone + 1 301 -978-8311, e-mail indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780108