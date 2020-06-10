Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA):

The Shareholders' General Meeting was held today at 2 p.m. under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. In view of the exceptional context of the Covid-19 crisis and in accordance with the provisions of the French order n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders' General Meeting was held at the Group's headquarters behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. The Shareholders' General Meeting was broadcast live via an audio webcast and will remain available on the Company's website for one year. The shareholders were able to cast their votes by correspondence and ask written questions before the Shareholders' General Meeting was held.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michel Giannuzzi hosted the Shareholders' General Meeting in a restricted committee, composed of Didier Fontaine, Group Financial Director, Wendy Kool-Foulon, Group General Counsel, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, co-statutory auditor, represented by Itto El Hariri. The directors who would normally attend the meeting have connected remotely.

With a quorum of 90.24%, the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted, with approval rates ranging from 90.57% to 99.99%, all the resolutions submitted to its vote and including in particular the following matters:

the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year;

- the payment of a dividend of €0.85 per share, with an option, for each shareholder, between the payment in new shares of the Company or in cash;

- the renewal of the mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, co-statutory auditor;

- the amounts of the compensation paid or awarded for the 2019 financial year to the Company's directors, as well as the principles and criteria of such compensation for the 2020 financial year ("Say on Pay");

- the renewal of the authorization for the Company to buy back its own shares and the delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors; and

- changes to the Company's articles of association, in particular to reflect changes in the law and regulations in force.

The Shareholders' General Meeting's presentation and webcast, together with the complete results of the votes, are available on the Company's website www.verallia.com under: "Regulated Information/General Shareholders' Meeting 2020".

Financial calendar

30 July 2020 : financial results for H1 2020 Press release after market close and conference call the same evening.

: financial results for H1 2020 29 October 2020 : financial results for Q3 2020 Press release after market close and conference call the same evening

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

