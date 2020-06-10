The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 09 June 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 09 June 2020 90.37p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 88.83p per ordinary share







10 June 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45