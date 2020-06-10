Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) and Bureau Veritas announce today they have signed a business partnership for the entire Europcar Mobility Group's corporate network, to ensure that the company's facilities and vehicles comply with Health Authorities' safety recommendations and follow best-in-class cleaning standards and protocols.

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, will provide Europcar Mobility Group, a major player in mobility markets, with support across its operations.

"As we were actively preparing for the full restart of our activities, anticipating the progressive lift of lockdowns and travel restrictions that the world is currently going through, we decided, as the European leader, to design and implement a highly demanding "Safety Program". This provides material evidence of our commitment that safety is our #1 priority for our employees and our customers. Thanks to this partnership with Bureau Veritas, we will ensure that we flawlessly deliver this promise, so that you can book and travel with us in full confidence." declares Olivier BALDASSARI, Group Countries Operations Director, member of the Management Board of Europcar Mobility Group.

"We are proud to stand by Europcar Mobility Group in order to help them make a difference and demonstrate they are fully prepared to serve their clients in a healthy and safe environment. By leveraging our 200 years expertise in conformity assessment and certification, Bureau Veritas is committed to support all sectors of the economy to cope with this

"New Normal". Our teams around the world are engaged to help our clients in addressing society's new expectations in terms of health, hygiene and safety as well as transparency" explains Didier MICHAUD-DANIEL, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas.

The partnership covers operations across 14 countries and relies on two main axes:

Assess and challenge Europcar Mobility Group guidelines and processes, to ensure safety for customers and employees, in line with local regulations and scientific recommendations.

Support the deployment of best-in-class sanitary protocols in Europcar Mobility Group's corporate geographies.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details available at: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005649/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com +33 6 72 93 31 05

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com +33 6 43 64 21 49

Publicis Consultants

camille.madec@publicisconsultants.com +33 7 86 42 95 15

Bureau Veritas

Emmanuel Adrey emmanuel.adrey@bureauveritas.com +33 (0)6 31 99 57 12

Véronique Gielec veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01

DGM Conseil

Thomas de Climens thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84

Quentin Hua quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr +33 (0)6 28 63 27 29