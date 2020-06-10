Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.06.2020
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 
Frankfurt
10.06.20
08:04 Uhr
6,830 Euro
-0,180
-2,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.06.2020 | 17:58
Change to Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule in 2020

HELSINKI, Finland, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release10 June 2020 at 18:30 hrs

Citycon Oyj amends its 2020 financial reporting schedule for its six-month Half-Yearly Report in order to reserve more time for preparing the financial statements and ensuring accuracy and transparency of the fair values of the investment properties in light of the Covid-19 related exceptional circumstances. Citycon will publish its January-June Half-Yearly Report on 4 August 2020 about 9:00 a.m. (previously 10 July 2020). Citycon's schedule of the financial reporting for the rest of 2020 is the following:

  • Year 2020 six-month Half-Yearly Report: 4 August 2020 at about 9:00 a.m. (previously: 10 July 2020)
  • Year 2020 nine-month Interim Report: 15 October 2020 at about 9.00 a.m.

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

