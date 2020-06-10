Kudelski Security Becomes Member of the German Cyber-Security Council and Hosts Webinar on Future IT Security Strategies

The webinar will give cybersecurity experts the opportunity to explain how Chief Information Security Officers can optimize their security program reports to senior leadership.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, June 10th 2020 -Kudelski Security, the Kudelski Group's cybersecurity division, today announced it is a new active member of the Cyber-Security Council Germany and that it will co-host the organization of the "How CISOs Gain Trust in the Boardroom" webinar on June 18th, 2020.

The Cyber-Security Council Germany was founded in August 2012. The Berlin-based association is politically neutral and advises companies, authorities and political decision-makers in the field of cybersecurity in order to support them in the fight against cyber crime. The members of the association include large and medium-sized companies, operators of critical infrastructures, numerous federal states, local authorities as well as experts and political decision-makers with an interest in cybersecurity.

The focus of the June 18th webinar will be on the "How CISOs Gain Trust in the Boardroom" study. IT security experts will examine the challenges of communicating corporate risks, cybersecurity maturity and program development to senior management and boards of directors.

According to Gartner, cybersecurity and technology risk are now ranked fourth as a topic discussed at all board meetings - behind strategy, regulatory compliance and capital allocation. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) face the challenge of articulating a strategic vision, building trust in their IT security program and developing executive presence as they present cybersecurity topics to board members. In order to align security strategy to company priorities and appetite for risk, CISOs need to gain insight into the interests and concerns of the board. How this can best be achieved is the subject of the webinar. The speakers will be Shiri Band, Client Success Manager at Kudelski Security, and Jason Hicks, Global CISO at Kudelski Security. Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, President of the Cyber-Security Council Germany e.V., will moderate the event.

"Through our membership in the Cyber-Security Council Germany and the joint webinar, we want to introduce Kudelski Security to a wider audience in the German market," explains Philippe Borloz, Vice President EMEA Sales at Kudelski Security. "We see it as our responsibility to help companies optimize their security infrastructure and we will help them build cyber-resilience through our award-winning managed security services and consultancy."

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is a global leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions for modern organizations. Through long-term partnerships, it provides a continuous analysis of the security situation, minimizing business risks based on regulations and standards. Its customers include corporations, medium-sized companies and enterprises as well as government organizations in Europe and the United States. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes detailed consulting, the latest technologies as well as managed security services and customer-specific innovations.

