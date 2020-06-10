Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance n° 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020 and insofar as the venue for the general meeting was affected, on the date of the notice of meeting, by an administrative measure restricting group gatherings implemented as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company's CEO, acting on the authority of the Board of directors, has decided that the said meeting will be held at the Company's registered office, at 42, rue de Bassano 75008 Paris, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present physically, and in particular the Company's statutory auditor and this, due to the impossibility of complying with the protective measures with respect to the number of shareholders convened and the surface area of the meeting venue.

Furthermore, the shareholders, as well as other persons entitled to attend, will not have the possibility of taking part in the meeting by conference call or audiovisual conference.

As they cannot personally attend the meeting, shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the general meeting or a nominated person (via the postal voting form or proxy form). These conditions have been detailed in the meeting notice published in the BALO (Bulletin n° 64) on 27 May 2020 and in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés n°32 on 30 May 2020.

In the absence of the Chairman of the Board of directors, the meeting Chairman will be Mrs. Marie-Flore Bachelier, Director of the Company, Mr. Olivier Marguin and Mr. Ilias Gaillot have been appointed as tellers by decision of the CEO, acting on the authority of the Board of directors, in application of Article 8 of Decree n°2020-418 of 10 April 2020.

