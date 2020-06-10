SEMAFO Inc. has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between SEMAFO Inc. and Endeavour Mining Corporation, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of SEMAFO Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: SMF ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA8169221089 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 84981 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the shares of SEMAFO Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be June 24, 2020. Thereafter, the trading in the shares will be halted. The shares will finally be delisted upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur on June 29, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.