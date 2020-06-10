Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our market intelligence solution.

Business Challenge:

A global chemical company with 15+ production centers in Germany struggled with decreased contribution margins, high fixed costs, and negative EBIT (earnings before interests and taxes). Also, external factors such as economic slowdown, increased competition from low-price products, and overcapacity issues negatively affected the company's overall revenues. Besides, the German chemical industry client struggled to reflect the rapidly changing price of raw materials in its own pricing. The client, therefore, wanted to identify untapped market opportunities and revise their current strategies. The client, therefore, chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market potential analysis.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the global chemical market. This has even impacted R&D and manufacturing activities.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's support helped the German chemical industry client on their journey to growth. Within six months of leveraging our market potential analysis, the company exceeded its 12-month goals.

By leveraging Infiniti's market potential analysis, the client was also able to:

Identify lucrative market opportunities and revamp the business model

Keep pace with market uncertainties

Innovate product offerings and improve financial performance

Revamp pricing strategies to meet the changing demand

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the chemical manufacturing market is no exception.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

