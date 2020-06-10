AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 15:00 (BST). Worldwide, AM Best rates more than 200 captives and alternative risk transfer (ART) vehicles, from its position as the largest credit rating agency specializing only in the insurance industry. As a leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, AM Best publishes ratings on captives spanning domiciles from the United States to Asia.

How does AM Best analyze a captive? What are the key considerations for captives' financial strength? In this webinar, senior insurance credit rating analysts will outline the AM Best methodology applicable to ART vehicles with a showcase of the rating process, based on a generic fictitious captive structure. This will be followed by a sample rating committee discussion, leading to the assignment of a Best's rating to the fictitious captive considered.

Since AM Best's unique perspective on captive ratings means that captives are assessed on a case-by-case basis, AM Best analysts will explain why the creditworthiness of a captive's parent is only one of the many factors considered to determine the captive's rating, which can appeal to captive owners facing challenging operating environment.

Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/captive

Please send advance questions to webinars@ambest.com.

Moderators:

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development, Europe, AM Best; and

Roisin Gallagher, senior market development executive, AM Best.

Speakers:

Ghislain Le Cam, director, analytics, AM Best;

Charlotte Vigier, senior financial analyst, AM Best;

Mathilde Jakobsen, director, analytics, AM Best; and

Konstantin Langowski, financial analyst, AM Best.

For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

