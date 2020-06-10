Ahold Delhaize: Stop & Shop and King Kullen terminate acquisition agreement

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that its U.S. brand Stop & Shop?and King?Kullen?Grocery?Co.?have terminated?the agreement for Stop & Shop to acquire King?Kullen.

A joint?decision?was made not to proceed with the acquisition?because terms of the agreement could not be reached.

For more information:

