WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Tradegate
10.06.20
17:41 Uhr
24,200 Euro
+0,690
+2,93 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2020 | 18:17
117 Leser
Ahold Delhaize: Stop & Shop and King Kullen terminate acquisition agreement

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that its U.S. brand Stop & Shop?and King?Kullen?Grocery?Co.?have terminated?the agreement for Stop & Shop to acquire King?Kullen.

A joint?decision?was made not to proceed with the acquisition?because terms of the agreement could not be reached.

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 659 5134 Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 Social media:Twitter: @AholdDelhaize

YouTube: @AholdDelhaize

LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world's largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-Commerce. Its family of great, local brands serves 54 million customers each week in Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ 380,000 associates in 6,967 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit www.aholddelhaize.com.












