OWNR WALLET OU: OWNR Wallet obtains an MSB license to sell cryptocurrency in the USA

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / OWNR, a multifunctional HD wallet, is granted an MSB license by the US FinCEN. The license allows the holder to provide money services like the transmission and exchange of currencies (including virtual currencies). This is a fundamental benchmark on the way to legally providing cryptocurrency purchase in the USA. Now OWNR Wallet OU is applying for the corresponding licenses in each state.

About the app

OWNR Wallet mobile app was released in April 2018 by a private limited company based in Estonia. It is devised as an all-in-one cryptocurrency wallet for users with all levels of experience. The mobile application is available for both iOS and Android. The desktop application is supported on all the main operating systems - Windows, Mac OSX, Linux. The basic options include storing, sending, receiving, exchanging and purchasing cryptocurrencies.

Key features

Most of the hot wallets are quite similar when it comes to the basic sending/receiving options. There are several factors that make difference though. These are the range of the assets supported, security and special features streamlining user experience. Below is a brief overview of the functionality which sets OWNR Wallet apart.

- Asset auto-discovery: all the coins supported are available once the wallet is restored.

- ERC20 token auto-discovery: there is no need to add ERC20 tokens manually or contact the team to do it. All of them will be available upon restoration.

- SegWit transactions are supported for BTC and LTC.

- It is possible to create or recover an HD wallet with any length of seed phrase (12/15/18/21/24 words). The seed phrase can be set in eight languages.

- Forced address allocation. Avoid address reuse and generate up to 20 new addresses at once for Bitcoin and Bitcoin-like coins.

- Set up OWNR price widget to monitor the price changes for the assets of your choice

- Get notified about the status of a transaction.

- Customize the names of the wallets.

- Support team are available anytime in mobile and desktop apps along with the web version.

- Developers can make use of testnets for the main coins (BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, ZCASH, DASH).

Assets supported

At the moment OWNR supports 11 basic coins and all the 250K+ ERC20 tokens. Coins include BTC, BCH, BCH-SV, Omni, LTC, ETH, ETC, ZEC, DASH, Doge, EOS.

Security

OWNR Wallet is a non-custodial wallet. Customer's private keys and seed phrase are not transmitted to the OWNR's servers, which is the case for custodial wallets. Neither does OWNR access or store them in any way, putting the customer fully in control of their funds. To add an additional layer of security, customers may use a BIP39 passphrase, touch ID or face ID.

Licensed cryptocurrency purchase

Now the purchase of cryptocurrency is available in 97 countries, including all the EU countries and the USA. OWNR Wallet currently offers the service of buying 5 basic coins (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, DASH) OWNR Wallet is PCI DSS compliant and holds two licenses: for a cryptocurrency wallet service and crypto-to-fiat exchange. It is possible to buy cryptocurrency with a bank card (Visa, MC), UnionPay, SEPA. Selling cryptocurrency via SEPA transfer is also supported. Verification is required only for the first purchase. One may also purchase BTC, ETH, XAUT, TRX, XTZ and USDT through OWNR on Bitfinex - one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wallet as part of the wholesome ecosystem

OWNR Wallet is conceived to be part of a multi-asset cryptocurrency ecosystem. The latter also comprises cryptocurrency debit cards (will be launched soon), a blockchain explorer, its own system of cryptocurrency exchange. Once the basic functionality is implemented, the team will move on to the special features which may be of interest to developers, enterprise and traders.

